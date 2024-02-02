KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Actor Carl Weathers Has Passed Away At The Age Of 76

February 2, 2024 1:38PM CST
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Carl Weathers speaks onstage at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

Actor Carl Weathers, best known for his iconic roles in film and television, passed away today at the age of 76. His family confirmed his peaceful passing in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement. “Carl was an exceptional human being who

Carl Weathers talks to Adam Sandler in a scene from the film ‘Happy Gilmore’, 1996. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers on set of the film ‘Rocky’, 1976. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

Weathers’ career spanned decades, with memorable roles in films such as the “Rocky” series, where he portrayed the iconic character Apollo Creed, and “Predator,” where he starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He also made notable appearances in popular television series including “The Mandalorian” and “Arrested Development.”

Beyond his contributions to the entertainment industry, Weathers was admired for his passion for sports and the arts, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

