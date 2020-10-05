      Weather Alert

Active COVID cases in listening area rises over weekend

Oct 5, 2020 @ 5:32am

DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area rose again over the weekend.

According to data leading up to 11 o’clock Sunday morning, there were 792 active coronavirus cases in our listening area, up from 766 as of 11 o’clock on Friday morning.

Cerro Gordo County had 207 active cases, 173 in Kossuth, 126 in Winnebago, 76 in Wright, 56 each in Floyd and Mitchell, 28 each in Hancock and Worth, 26 in Butler and 16 in Franklin.

There were 67 more COVID-19 cases identified in the listening area over the weekend while 57 more people have recovered.

 

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1108 7
Butler 293 9
Floyd 375 7
Franklin 355 1
Hancock 215 7
Kossuth 319 15
Mitchell 201 1
Winnebago 345 11
Worth 116 3
Wright 613 6
Area Total 3940 67

 

Active Cases 10/4/20 at 11:00 AM
Cerro Gordo 207
Butler 26
Floyd 56
Franklin 16
Hancock 28
Kossuth 173
Mitchell 56
Winnebago 126
Worth 28
Wright 76
Area Total 792

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 878 16
Butler 265 4
Floyd 314
Franklin 321 4
Hancock 185 1
Kossuth 146 11
Mitchell 145 11
Winnebago 205 7
Worth 88 3
Wright 536
Area Total 3083 57
