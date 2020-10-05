Active COVID cases in listening area rises over weekend
DES MOINES — The number of active cases of COVID-19 in our listening area rose again over the weekend.
According to data leading up to 11 o’clock Sunday morning, there were 792 active coronavirus cases in our listening area, up from 766 as of 11 o’clock on Friday morning.
Cerro Gordo County had 207 active cases, 173 in Kossuth, 126 in Winnebago, 76 in Wright, 56 each in Floyd and Mitchell, 28 each in Hancock and Worth, 26 in Butler and 16 in Franklin.
There were 67 more COVID-19 cases identified in the listening area over the weekend while 57 more people have recovered.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1108
|7
|Butler
|293
|9
|Floyd
|375
|7
|Franklin
|355
|1
|Hancock
|215
|7
|Kossuth
|319
|15
|Mitchell
|201
|1
|Winnebago
|345
|11
|Worth
|116
|3
|Wright
|613
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3940
|67
|
|
Active Cases 10/4/20 at 11:00 AM
|Cerro Gordo
|207
|Butler
|26
|Floyd
|56
|Franklin
|16
|Hancock
|28
|Kossuth
|173
|Mitchell
|56
|Winnebago
|126
|Worth
|28
|Wright
|76
|
|
|Area Total
|792
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|878
|16
|Butler
|265
|4
|Floyd
|314
|
|Franklin
|321
|4
|Hancock
|185
|1
|Kossuth
|146
|11
|Mitchell
|145
|11
|Winnebago
|205
|7
|Worth
|88
|3
|Wright
|536
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3083
|57