One-third of inpatient beds at MercyOne North Iowa filled with COVID patients (VIDEO)

Active COVID cases in listening area over 2500

Nov 9, 2020 @ 12:04pm

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has grown by almost 160 over a 24-hour period.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 188 more cases of coronavirus reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 29 new recoveries being reported in the area in that same time period. The number of active cases in the area grew to 2591 at 11 o’clock this morning, up from 2432 at 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.

The 10-county listening area 14-day average positivity rate was at 20.0%, up from 19.4% at the same time Sunday morning. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average rate is at 22.5%. Hancock County has the highest in the area at 23.1%.

Statewide 4015 more cases were reported in the same 24 hour period while only 323 new recovered cases were reported. Three more deaths were reported statewide to bring the pandemic total to 1845.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 2073 47
Butler 596 41
Floyd 589 17
Franklin 478 11
Hancock 535 6
Kossuth 646 35
Mitchell 435 14
Winnebago 630 8
Worth 207 1
Wright 923 8
Area Total 7112 188

 

 

Active Cases Monday 11/9/20
 Active Cases Friday 11/6/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 883 672 477
Butler 163 138 82
Floyd 124 85 60
Franklin 94 68 42
Hancock 235 193 134
Kossuth 267 199 176
Mitchell 222 184 119
Winnebago 257 223 192
Worth 87 76 46
Wright 259 230 182
Area Total 2591 2068 1510

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 30
Butler 3
Floyd 11
Franklin 19
Hancock 6
Kossuth 1
Mitchell 2
Winnebago 20
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 93 0

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1160 2
Butler 430 25
Floyd 454
Franklin 365
Hancock 294
Kossuth 378
Mitchell 211
Winnebago 353
Worth 120 2
Wright 663
Area Total 4428 29

 

 

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 22.5
Butler 19.9
Floyd 16.8
Franklin 14
Hancock 23.1
Kossuth 18.4
Mitchell 19.9
Winnebago 19.2
Worth 13.5
Wright 21.5
Area Average 20
