Active COVID cases in listening area over 2500
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa has grown by almost 160 over a 24-hour period.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 188 more cases of coronavirus reported in our listening area in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning with 29 new recoveries being reported in the area in that same time period. The number of active cases in the area grew to 2591 at 11 o’clock this morning, up from 2432 at 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.
The 10-county listening area 14-day average positivity rate was at 20.0%, up from 19.4% at the same time Sunday morning. Cerro Gordo County’s 14-day average rate is at 22.5%. Hancock County has the highest in the area at 23.1%.
Statewide 4015 more cases were reported in the same 24 hour period while only 323 new recovered cases were reported. Three more deaths were reported statewide to bring the pandemic total to 1845.
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|2073
|47
|Butler
|596
|41
|Floyd
|589
|17
|Franklin
|478
|11
|Hancock
|535
|6
|Kossuth
|646
|35
|Mitchell
|435
|14
|Winnebago
|630
|8
|Worth
|207
|1
|Wright
|923
|8
|Area Total
|7112
|188
Active Cases Monday 11/9/20
|Active Cases Friday 11/6/20
|Cerro Gordo
|883
|672
|477
|Butler
|163
|138
|82
|Floyd
|124
|85
|60
|Franklin
|94
|68
|42
|Hancock
|235
|193
|134
|Kossuth
|267
|199
|176
|Mitchell
|222
|184
|119
|Winnebago
|257
|223
|192
|Worth
|87
|76
|46
|Wright
|259
|230
|182
|Area Total
|2591
|2068
|1510
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|30
|Butler
|3
|Floyd
|11
|Franklin
|19
|Hancock
|6
|Kossuth
|1
|Mitchell
|2
|Winnebago
|20
|Worth
|Wright
|1
|Area Total
|93
|0
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1160
|2
|Butler
|430
|25
|Floyd
|454
|Franklin
|365
|Hancock
|Kossuth
|378
|Mitchell
|211
|Winnebago
|353
|Worth
|120
|2
|Wright
|663
|Area Total
|4428
|29
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|22.5
|Butler
|19.9
|Floyd
|16.8
|Franklin
|14
|Hancock
|23.1
|Kossuth
|18.4
|Mitchell
|19.9
|Winnebago
|19.2
|Worth
|13.5
|Wright
|21.5
|Area Average
|20