Active COVID cases continue to drop in north-central Iowa

Feb 16, 2021 @ 11:00am

MASON CITY — The COVID-19 active case count in north-central Iowa is continuing on its downward trend.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new cases of COVID were identified while 115 more people were reported as recovered. Two new deaths were reported, both in Kossuth County, to bring the area’s total during the pandemic to 352. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 895 on Monday to 799 on Tuesday.

In Cerro Gordo County during the same 24 hour period, seven new cases were reported while 24 more recoveries were listed, bringing the county’s active case count down from 259 to 242.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region dropped from 19 on Monday to 18 today. There is one patient in an intensive care unit, compared to two on Monday.

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 79 67 12
Butler 30 27 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 27 22 5
Kossuth 54 47 7 2
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 352 303 49 2

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4929 7
Butler 1563 1
Floyd 1462 1
Franklin 1081 0
Hancock 1359 1
Kossuth 1930 4
Mitchell 1186 1
Winnebago 1273 1
Worth 648 0
Wright 1709 5
Area Total 17140 21

 

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4608 24
Butler 1462 9
Floyd 1359 10
Franklin 1005 7
Hancock 1281 8
Kossuth 1726 21
Mitchell 1136 2
Winnebago 1168 7
Worth 614 8
Wright 1630 19
Area Total 15989 115

 

 

Active Cases 2/16/21 2/15/21 2/12/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Tuesday Monday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 242 259 279 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 71 79 88 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 65 74 73 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 57 64 68 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 51 58 60 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 150 169 167 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 10 11 20 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 75 81 81 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 30 38 47 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 48 62 66 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 799 895 949 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
