Active COVID cases continue to drop in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The COVID-19 active case count in north-central Iowa is continuing on its downward trend.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 21 new cases of COVID were identified while 115 more people were reported as recovered. Two new deaths were reported, both in Kossuth County, to bring the area’s total during the pandemic to 352. The listening area’s active case count dropped from 895 on Monday to 799 on Tuesday.
In Cerro Gordo County during the same 24 hour period, seven new cases were reported while 24 more recoveries were listed, bringing the county’s active case count down from 259 to 242.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region dropped from 19 on Monday to 18 today. There is one patient in an intensive care unit, compared to two on Monday.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|79
|67
|12
|
|Butler
|30
|27
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|27
|22
|5
|
|Kossuth
|54
|47
|7
|2
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|352
|303
|49
|2
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4929
|7
|Butler
|1563
|1
|Floyd
|1462
|1
|Franklin
|1081
|0
|Hancock
|1359
|1
|Kossuth
|1930
|4
|Mitchell
|1186
|1
|Winnebago
|1273
|1
|Worth
|648
|0
|Wright
|1709
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17140
|21
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4608
|24
|Butler
|1462
|9
|Floyd
|1359
|10
|Franklin
|1005
|7
|Hancock
|1281
|8
|Kossuth
|1726
|21
|Mitchell
|1136
|2
|Winnebago
|1168
|7
|Worth
|614
|8
|Wright
|1630
|19
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15989
|115
|Active Cases
|2/16/21
|2/15/21
|2/12/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|242
|259
|279
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|71
|79
|88
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|65
|74
|73
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|57
|64
|68
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|51
|58
|60
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|150
|169
|167
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|10
|11
|20
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|75
|81
|81
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|30
|38
|47
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|48
|62
|66
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|799
|895
|949
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742