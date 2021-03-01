Active COVID case count of the weekend locally slightly drops
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues it’s slide downward in north-central Iowa.
Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 31 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 33 more people have been listed as recovered. No new deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area. That moved the active case count locally from 1670 to 1668. That’s 140 lower than the active case count a week ago Friday which was 1808.
In Cerro Gordo County, five more cases were identified over the weekend while 13 more recoveries were reported, taking the county’s active case count down from 501 to 493.