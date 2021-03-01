      Weather Alert

Active COVID case count of the weekend locally slightly drops

Mar 1, 2021 @ 6:30am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases continues it’s slide downward in north-central Iowa.

Between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 31 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 33 more people have been listed as recovered. No new deaths were reported over the weekend in our listening area. That moved the active case count locally from 1670 to 1668. That’s 140 lower than the active case count a week ago Friday which was 1808.

In Cerro Gordo County, five more cases were identified over the weekend while 13 more recoveries were reported, taking the county’s active case count down from 501 to 493.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store pleads not guilty
Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
Two-vehicle crash south of Rockwell kills Mason City man
Belmond man pleads guilty to vehicle theft, eluding Cerro Gordo County law enforcement
After email controversy, UI dental school dean stepping down in June