Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa down for the first time in a week

Jan 11, 2021 @ 11:01am

MASON CITY — For the first time in a week, the number of those recovering from COVID-19 in north-central Iowa has outpaced the number of new cases.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 17 new cases were reported in our listening area while 34 more north-central Iowans have recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa between Sunday and today dropped from 1976 to 1959.

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Cerro Gordo County in the same 24-hour period while 15 new recoveries were reported. The Cerro Gordo County active case count dropped from 467 to 453.

No new deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa since Friday.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 46, down three from Sunday. Five are in an intensive care unit with four being on a ventilator.

The 10-county listening area’s 14-day positivity average is 15.4% while the past seven day average is at 13%.

 

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4517 1
Butler 1406 4
Floyd 1344 1
Franklin 981 1
Hancock 1256 2
Kossuth 1639 3
Mitchell 1116
Winnebago 1153 3
Worth 574
Wright 1587 2
Area Total 15573 17

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4000 15
Butler 1152 1
Floyd 1179 5
Franklin 802 1
Hancock 1009 1
Kossuth 1415 2
Mitchell 907 4
Winnebago 1013 1
Worth 438 3
Wright 1413 1
Area Total 13328 34

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 64 53 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 35 34 1
Mitchell 33 33 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 22 20 2
Area Total 286 249 37 0

 

 

Active Cases 1/11/21 1/10/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Monday Sunday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 453 467 549 549 1807 477
Butler 231 228 175 175 517 82
Floyd 129 133 130 130 550 60
Franklin 162 162 133 133 305 42
Hancock 223 222 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 189 188 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 176 180 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 111 109 123 123 359 192
Worth 133 136 126 126 118 46
Wright 152 151 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1959 1976 2096 2096 5526 1510
