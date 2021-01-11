Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa down for the first time in a week
MASON CITY — For the first time in a week, the number of those recovering from COVID-19 in north-central Iowa has outpaced the number of new cases.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 17 new cases were reported in our listening area while 34 more north-central Iowans have recovered. The active case count in north-central Iowa between Sunday and today dropped from 1976 to 1959.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Cerro Gordo County in the same 24-hour period while 15 new recoveries were reported. The Cerro Gordo County active case count dropped from 467 to 453.
No new deaths have been reported in north-central Iowa since Friday.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 46, down three from Sunday. Five are in an intensive care unit with four being on a ventilator.
The 10-county listening area’s 14-day positivity average is 15.4% while the past seven day average is at 13%.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4517
|1
|Butler
|1406
|4
|Floyd
|1344
|1
|Franklin
|981
|1
|Hancock
|1256
|2
|Kossuth
|1639
|3
|Mitchell
|1116
|Winnebago
|1153
|3
|Worth
|574
|Wright
|1587
|2
|Area Total
|15573
|17
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4000
|15
|Butler
|1152
|1
|Floyd
|1179
|5
|Franklin
|802
|1
|Hancock
|1009
|1
|Kossuth
|1415
|2
|Mitchell
|907
|4
|Winnebago
|1013
|1
|Worth
|438
|3
|Wright
|1413
|1
|Area Total
|13328
|34
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|64
|53
|11
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|Kossuth
|35
|34
|1
|Mitchell
|33
|33
|0
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|Wright
|22
|20
|2
|Area Total
|286
|249
|37
|Active Cases
|1/11/21
|1/10/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|Monday
|Sunday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|453
|467
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|231
|228
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|129
|133
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|162
|162
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|223
|222
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|189
|188
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|176
|180
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|111
|109
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|133
|136
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|152
|151
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1959
|1976
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510