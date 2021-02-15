      Weather Alert
Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa continued to go down over weekend

Feb 15, 2021 @ 5:53am

MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continued to slide downward over the weekend.

In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 30 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 69 more recoveries were reported. No new deaths were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health from our listening area. The active case count dropped from 949 on Friday to 910 on Sunday.

In Cerro Gordo County in the same 48-hour period, six new cases were reported while 19 new recoveries were listed. That moved the county’s case count down from 279 to 266.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region was up four over the weekend to 19. After seven straight days of not having any patients in the region in an intensive care unit, two were reported in an ICU on Sunday.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4922 6
Butler 1562 1
Floyd 1461 3
Franklin 1081 1
Hancock 1357 0
Kossuth 1923 8
Mitchell 1186 2
Winnebago 1271 6
Worth 648 2
Wright 1704 1
Area Total 17115 30

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4577 19
Butler 1451 8
Floyd 1349 2
Franklin 997 4
Hancock 1272 2
Kossuth 1703 7
Mitchell 1132 8
Winnebago 1161 7
Worth 602 7
Wright 1611 5
Area Total 15855 69

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 79 67 12
Butler 30 27 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 27 22 5
Kossuth 52 46 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 31 26 5
Area Total 350 302 48 0

 

 

Active Cases 2/14/21 2/12/21 2/5/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Sunday Friday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 266 279 345 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 81 88 137 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 74 73 89 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 65 68 97 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 58 60 90 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 168 167 235 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 14 20 63 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 80 81 105 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 42 47 61 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 62 66 100 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 910 949 1322 1708 2096 5526 1510 742
