Active COVID case count in north-central Iowa continued to go down over weekend
MASON CITY — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa continued to slide downward over the weekend.
In the time period between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 30 new COVID-19 cases were identified in our listening area while 69 more recoveries were reported. No new deaths were reported to the Iowa Department of Public Health from our listening area. The active case count dropped from 949 on Friday to 910 on Sunday.
In Cerro Gordo County in the same 48-hour period, six new cases were reported while 19 new recoveries were listed. That moved the county’s case count down from 279 to 266.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID in the north-central Iowa medical region was up four over the weekend to 19. After seven straight days of not having any patients in the region in an intensive care unit, two were reported in an ICU on Sunday.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4922
|6
|Butler
|1562
|1
|Floyd
|1461
|3
|Franklin
|1081
|1
|Hancock
|1357
|0
|Kossuth
|1923
|8
|Mitchell
|1186
|2
|Winnebago
|1271
|6
|Worth
|648
|2
|Wright
|1704
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17115
|30
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4577
|19
|Butler
|1451
|8
|Floyd
|1349
|2
|Franklin
|997
|4
|Hancock
|1272
|2
|Kossuth
|1703
|7
|Mitchell
|1132
|8
|Winnebago
|1161
|7
|Worth
|602
|7
|Wright
|1611
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15855
|69
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|79
|67
|12
|
|Butler
|30
|27
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|27
|22
|5
|
|Kossuth
|52
|46
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|31
|26
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|350
|302
|48
|0
|Active Cases
|2/14/21
|2/12/21
|2/5/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|266
|279
|345
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|81
|88
|137
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|74
|73
|89
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|65
|68
|97
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|58
|60
|90
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|168
|167
|235
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|14
|20
|63
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|80
|81
|105
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|42
|47
|61
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|62
|66
|100
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|910
|949
|1322
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742