Active COVID case count down locally, but hospitalizations up in listening area, statewide

Oct 20, 2020 @ 11:21am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area has dropped but the number of hospitalizations has increased locally and statewide.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 59 more cases of COVID-19 had been reported while 72 more people have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 847, down 13 when compared to 11 o’clock on Monday morning. Cerro Gordo has 218 active cases, 172 in Kossuth, 144 in Winnebago, 115 in Wright, 52 in Hancock, 45 in Mitchell, 31 in Floyd, 25 in Butler, 23 in Worth and 22 in Franklin.

The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate as of 11 o’clock this morning was 7.4%, up from 7.3% on Monday.

Looking at data for Regional Medical Coordination Center 2, which includes the 10 counties in our listening area plus Chickasaw, the number of hospitalizations is up three from Monday to 33. There’s five patients in the ICU and four are on ventilators.

Statewide the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is at an all-time high of 501, 21 higher than Monday. 122 patients are in the ICU with 45 on ventilators.

15 more deaths were reported statewide in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning for a pandemic total of 1549; 764 more cases were identified to bring the total to 108,334; 1417 more people have recovered for a total of 83,473. 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1254 21
Butler 344 2
Floyd 415 3
Franklin 373 2
Hancock 281 3
Kossuth 426 5
Mitchell 230 1
Winnebago 437 12
Worth 127 1
Wright 689 9
Area Total 4576 59

 

Active Cases 10/20/20
 Active Cases 10/16/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 218 207 192
Butler 25 27 20
Floyd 31 41 48
Franklin 22 16 18
Hancock 52 47 21
Kossuth 172 182 161
Mitchell 45 41 69
Winnebago 144 129 119
Worth 23 23 27
Wright 115 112 67
Area Total 847 825 742

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1013 20
Butler 317 8
Floyd 373 3
Franklin 333
Hancock 225 8
Kossuth 254 19
Mitchell 185 2
Winnebago 277 5
Worth 104 1
Wright 573 6
Area Total 3654 72

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 11
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 75 0

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 5.2
Butler 5.9
Floyd 4.8
Franklin 4.6
Hancock 9.1
Kossuth 10.9
Mitchell 5.7
Winnebago 15.6
Worth 3.1
Wright 10.5
Area Average 7.4
