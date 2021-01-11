Active COVID case count continues to slowly rise in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to slowly rise in north-central Iowa.
In the 48 hours between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 148 new cases were reported in our listening area while 106 more people have recovered. The active number of cases as of midday Sunday was 1976, compared with 1934 on Friday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 36 new cases were reported while 27 more people have recovered. The active case count went up from 458 Friday to 467 on Sunday.
No new deaths were reported in our listening area.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4516
|36
|Butler
|1402
|25
|Floyd
|1343
|9
|Franklin
|980
|9
|Hancock
|1254
|14
|Kossuth
|1636
|23
|Mitchell
|1116
|11
|Winnebago
|1150
|7
|Worth
|574
|10
|Wright
|1585
|4
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15556
|148
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3985
|27
|Butler
|1151
|5
|Floyd
|1174
|5
|Franklin
|801
|2
|Hancock
|1008
|13
|Kossuth
|1413
|14
|Mitchell
|903
|11
|Winnebago
|1012
|7
|Worth
|435
|7
|Wright
|1412
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13294
|106
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|64
|53
|11
|
|Butler
|23
|20
|3
|
|Floyd
|36
|28
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|24
|19
|5
|
|Kossuth
|35
|34
|1
|
|Mitchell
|33
|33
|0
|
|Winnebago
|29
|24
|5
|
|Worth
|3
|2
|1
|
|Wright
|22
|20
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|286
|249
|37
|0
|Active Cases
|1/10/21
|1/8/21
|1/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Sunday
|Friday
|Last Friday
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|467
|458
|549
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|228
|208
|175
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|133
|129
|130
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|162
|155
|133
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|222
|221
|235
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|188
|179
|269
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|180
|180
|173
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|109
|109
|123
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|136
|133
|126
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|151
|162
|183
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1976
|1901
|2096
|2096
|5526
|1510