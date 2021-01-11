      Weather Alert

Active COVID case count continues to slowly rise in north-central Iowa

Jan 11, 2021 @ 5:39am

MASON CITY — The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to slowly rise in north-central Iowa.

In the 48 hours between midday Friday and midday Sunday, 148 new cases were reported in our listening area while 106 more people have recovered. The active number of cases as of midday Sunday was 1976, compared with 1934 on Friday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 36 new cases were reported while 27 more people have recovered. The active case count went up from 458 Friday to 467 on Sunday.

No new deaths were reported in our listening area.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4516 36
Butler 1402 25
Floyd 1343 9
Franklin 980 9
Hancock 1254 14
Kossuth 1636 23
Mitchell 1116 11
Winnebago 1150 7
Worth 574 10
Wright 1585 4
Area Total 15556 148

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3985 27
Butler 1151 5
Floyd 1174 5
Franklin 801 2
Hancock 1008 13
Kossuth 1413 14
Mitchell 903 11
Winnebago 1012 7
Worth 435 7
Wright 1412 15
Area Total 13294 106

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 64 53 11
Butler 23 20 3
Floyd 36 28 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 24 19 5
Kossuth 35 34 1
Mitchell 33 33 0
Winnebago 29 24 5
Worth 3 2 1
Wright 22 20 2
Area Total 286 249 37 0

 

 

Active Cases 1/10/21 1/8/21 1/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Sunday Friday Last Friday January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 467 458 549 549 1807 477
Butler 228 208 175 175 517 82
Floyd 133 129 130 130 550 60
Franklin 162 155 133 133 305 42
Hancock 222 221 235 235 408 134
Kossuth 188 179 269 269 535 176
Mitchell 180 180 173 173 447 119
Winnebago 109 109 123 123 359 192
Worth 136 133 126 126 118 46
Wright 151 162 183 183 410 182
Area Total 1976 1901 2096 2096 5526 1510
