Active COVID-19 case count continues to decline in north-central Iowa
MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s COVID-19 active case count continues to decline.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, 44 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our listening area while 99 more people have been reported as recovered. No new deaths were reported.
The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1447 on Wednesday to 1392 on Thursday.
In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases were reported in the same time period while 19 more have recovered. That moves the active case count in the county down four to 357.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4854
|15
|Butler
|1546
|2
|Floyd
|1442
|2
|Franklin
|1069
|10
|Hancock
|1350
|2
|Kossuth
|1890
|9
|Mitchell
|1182
|0
|Winnebago
|1252
|2
|Worth
|630
|1
|Wright
|1692
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16907
|44
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4421
|19
|Butler
|1371
|19
|Floyd
|1304
|6
|Franklin
|952
|11
|Hancock
|1226
|14
|Kossuth
|1591
|11
|Mitchell
|1078
|4
|Winnebago
|1116
|4
|Worth
|563
|5
|Wright
|1554
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|15176
|99
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|76
|64
|12
|
|Butler
|29
|26
|3
|
|Floyd
|38
|30
|8
|
|Franklin
|19
|18
|1
|
|Hancock
|25
|20
|5
|
|Kossuth
|51
|46
|5
|
|Mitchell
|39
|38
|1
|
|Winnebago
|30
|25
|5
|
|Worth
|4
|3
|1
|
|Wright
|28
|24
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|339
|294
|45
|0
|Active Cases
|2/4/21
|2/3/21
|1/29/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Thursday
|Wednesday
|Last Friday
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|357
|361
|404
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|Butler
|146
|163
|216
|211
|175
|517
|82
|Floyd
|100
|104
|126
|119
|130
|550
|60
|Franklin
|98
|99
|132
|128
|133
|305
|42
|Hancock
|99
|111
|148
|139
|235
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|248
|250
|254
|260
|269
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|65
|69
|112
|104
|173
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|106
|108
|127
|125
|123
|359
|192
|Worth
|63
|67
|92
|84
|126
|118
|46
|Wright
|110
|115
|133
|128
|183
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1392
|1447
|1744
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510