Active COVID-19 case count continues to decline in north-central Iowa

Feb 4, 2021 @ 11:05am

MASON CITY — North-central Iowa’s COVID-19 active case count continues to decline.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock Thursday morning, 44 new cases of coronavirus were identified in our listening area while 99 more people have been reported as recovered. No new deaths were reported.

The listening area’s active case count dropped from 1447 on Wednesday to 1392 on Thursday.

In Cerro Gordo County, 15 new cases were reported in the same time period while 19 more have recovered. That moves the active case count in the county down four to 357.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4854 15
Butler 1546 2
Floyd 1442 2
Franklin 1069 10
Hancock 1350 2
Kossuth 1890 9
Mitchell 1182 0
Winnebago 1252 2
Worth 630 1
Wright 1692 1
Area Total 16907 44

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4421 19
Butler 1371 19
Floyd 1304 6
Franklin 952 11
Hancock 1226 14
Kossuth 1591 11
Mitchell 1078 4
Winnebago 1116 4
Worth 563 5
Wright 1554 6
Area Total 15176 99

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 76 64 12
Butler 29 26 3
Floyd 38 30 8
Franklin 19 18 1
Hancock 25 20 5
Kossuth 51 46 5
Mitchell 39 38 1
Winnebago 30 25 5
Worth 4 3 1
Wright 28 24 4
Area Total 339 294 45 0

 

 

Active Cases 2/4/21 2/3/21 1/29/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20
Thursday Wednesday Last Friday February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
Cerro Gordo 357 361 404 410 549 1807 477
Butler 146 163 216 211 175 517 82
Floyd 100 104 126 119 130 550 60
Franklin 98 99 132 128 133 305 42
Hancock 99 111 148 139 235 408 134
Kossuth 248 250 254 260 269 535 176
Mitchell 65 69 112 104 173 447 119
Winnebago 106 108 127 125 123 359 192
Worth 63 67 92 84 126 118 46
Wright 110 115 133 128 183 410 182
Area Total 1392 1447 1744 1708 2096 5526 1510
