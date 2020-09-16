Active cases of COVID back up in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is back above the 700 mark.
In the 24 hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 44 new cases and 32 more recovered cases were reported in the KGLO listening area. That brings the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3200, while the number of people recovered now is at 2437.
There’s a total of 707 active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning, 15 more than at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning.
There’s 266 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 85 in Mitchell, 83 in Winnebago, 69 in Kossuth, 56 in Wright, 51 in Floyd, 29 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 25 in Worth and 17 in Hancock. Y
Looking at the statewide numbers in the last 24 hours: one more death was reported to bring the total to 1234; 773 more cases were reported to bring the pandemic total to 76,050; 737 more people have recovered for a total of 55,005.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|965
|7
|Butler
|249
|`3
|Floyd
|275
|13
|Franklin
|325
|1
|Hancock
|170
|
|Kossuth
|179
|4
|Mitchell
|169
|
|Winnebago
|226
|16
|Worth
|99
|1
|Wright
|543
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3200
|44
|
|
|Active Cases 9/11/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|266
|255
|241
|Butler
|26
|24
|49
|Floyd
|51
|52
|34
|Franklin
|29
|31
|27
|Hancock
|17
|17
|24
|Kossuth
|69
|48
|40
|Mitchell
|85
|71
|30
|Winnebago
|83
|68
|73
|Worth
|25
|19
|14
|Wright
|56
|59
|81
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|707
|644
|613
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|56
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|678
|10
|Butler
|221
|3
|Floyd
|221
|
|Franklin
|279
|
|Hancock
|151
|
|Kossuth
|110
|1
|Mitchell
|84
|
|Winnebago
|133
|16
|Worth
|74
|
|Wright
|486
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2437
|32