Active cases of COVID back up in north-central Iowa

Sep 16, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa is back above the 700 mark.

In the 24 hour time period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 44 new cases and 32 more recovered cases were reported in the KGLO listening area. That brings the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3200, while the number of people recovered now is at 2437.

There’s a total of 707 active cases as of 11 o’clock this morning, 15 more than at 11 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

There’s 266 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 85 in Mitchell, 83 in Winnebago, 69 in Kossuth, 56 in Wright, 51 in Floyd, 29 in Franklin, 26 in Butler, 25 in Worth and 17 in Hancock. Y

Looking at the statewide numbers in the last 24 hours: one more death was reported to bring the total to 1234; 773 more cases were reported to bring the pandemic total to 76,050; 737 more people have recovered for a total of 55,005.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 965 7
Butler 249 `3
Floyd 275 13
Franklin 325 1
Hancock 170
Kossuth 179 4
Mitchell 169
Winnebago 226 16
Worth 99 1
Wright 543 2
Area Total 3200 44

 

 

Active Cases 9/16/20
 Active Cases 9/11/20
Active Cases 9/1/20
Cerro Gordo 266 255 241
Butler 26 24 49
Floyd 51 52 34
Franklin 29 31 27
Hancock 17 17 24
Kossuth 69 48 40
Mitchell 85 71 30
Winnebago 83 68 73
Worth 25 19 14
Wright 56 59 81
Area Total 707 644 613

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 678 10
Butler 221 3
Floyd 221
Franklin 279
Hancock 151
Kossuth 110 1
Mitchell 84
Winnebago 133 16
Worth 74
Wright 486 2
Area Total 2437 32
