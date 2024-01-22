Acclaimed Director Norman Jewison Dead At 97

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Norman Jewison has died at 97.

The Canadian-born director’s work ranged from Doris Day comedies and “Moonstruck” to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning “In the Heat of the Night.”

Jewison was a three-time Oscar nominee who in 1999 received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

Throughout his long career, Jewison combined light entertainment with topical films.

He also worked on the Cold War spoof “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,” the Steve McQueen thriller “The Thomas Crown Affair” and a pair of movies featuring Denzel Washington: the racial drama “A Soldier’s Story” and “The Hurricane.”