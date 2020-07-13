Accidental shooting at Plymouth campground injures one
PLYMOUTH — An accidental shooting at the Camp of the Woods Campground in Plymouth is being investigated.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the campground at about 6 o’clock Saturday evening, where on arrival, it was determined that 21-year-old Levi Ekwall of Stillwater Minnesota and 22-year-old Sean Darcy of Albert Lea were handling a loaded semi-automatic 9mm pistol in an inappropriate manner when it discharged.
Darcy sustained a non-life-threatening injury as a result and was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
The Sheriff’s Department says alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident, which remains under investigation at this time.