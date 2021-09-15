      Weather Alert

Accident on Mason City’s east side closes highway earlier this morning

Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:49am

MASON CITY — Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Mason City’s east side.

The Mason City Police Department says the accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 122 and California Avenue shortly before 5:30.

The driver of a pickup was heading westbound on State Highway 122 with a semi trying to cross the highway. Foggy conditions may have contributed to the accident.

The identities of those involved in the accident were not immediately released, but authorities say both drivers were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

For the latest

Trending
Woman accused of taking money while working at Mason City restaurant to plead guilty
Mason City woman sentenced for assault at Garner home, kicking a police officer
Mason City man accused of assaulting former girlfriend in Dubuque
Mason City man accused of catalytic converter thefts, high speed chase pleads guilty
One dead after house fire in Mason City
Connect With Us