Accident on Mason City’s east side closes highway earlier this morning
MASON CITY — Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Mason City’s east side.
The Mason City Police Department says the accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 122 and California Avenue shortly before 5:30.
The driver of a pickup was heading westbound on State Highway 122 with a semi trying to cross the highway. Foggy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
The identities of those involved in the accident were not immediately released, but authorities say both drivers were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.