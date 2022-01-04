      Weather Alert

Accident in rural northern Cerro Gordo County injures three

Jan 4, 2022 @ 11:36am

MASON CITY — Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident between Mason City and Manly last night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly after 10:15 PM, they responded to an accident at the intersection of US Highway 65 and County Road B-15. 29-year-old Tyler Litwlier of Northwood was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the center line and struck another vehicle driven by 58-year-old Michael Snook of Mason City.

Litwlier and Snook were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extracted. They sustained serious injuries and were transported by ambulance to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. A passenger in Snook’s vehicle, 38-year-old Heather Query of Mason City, received moderate injuries and was transported to MercyOne North Iowa by a personal vehicle.

US Highway 65 was shut down for two hours. The accident remains under investigation. 

