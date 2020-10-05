Absentee voting starts today in Iowa, Cerro Gordo County seeing twice the normal amount of requests for absentee ballots
MASON CITY — Voters can cast absentee ballots starting today in the state of Iowa for next month’s general election.
Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says as of late last week, the county had seen a high number of requests for absentee ballots. “We have received around 7300 absentee ballot request forms that we’ve actually processed those, and those ballots were ready to go out in the mail today, which is significantly higher than a normal year. A normal year for a general presidential election we’d be around 3500 to maybe 4000 absentee ballots. We’re over 7300 already so far.”
Wedmore says it’s an easy process to request an absentee ballot. “The voter simply needs to complete an absentee ballot request form and deliver that form to us. We do need the original request form, so they unfortunately can’t deliver that by email or fax, they have to either mail it or hand deliver it to our office. It’s just a half-page form that is pretty self explanatory, and if they have any questions, they can contact our office on how to complete that.”
Wedmore says you still have a few weeks to request an absentee ballot if you haven’t done so already. “Absentee ballots are available to request by mail up until 5 o’clock on Saturday October 24th, so voters still have time. If they haven’t received an absentee ballot request form or several forms in the mail, they can contact our office. They are also available on our website.”
Wedmore says his office has been getting questions from some people on why they are getting so many absentee ballot request forms in the mail. He says most of those forms are not from his office. “We’re getting a lot of questions from voters on why we’re still sending absentee ballot requests out, people receiving four, five, six, seven of those. The answer is actually that those haven’t come from our office. Those are coming from different organizations, political parties, and candidates that are mailing those out. They are all acceptable, they are all fine. Voters only need to submit one of those to our office, and if they already have, they can disregard any additional ones that they receive.”
Voters may also cast an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office during regular weekday courthouse hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The auditor’s office will also be open on Saturdays October 24th and 31st from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
If you have any questions about the 2020 general election, you can call the county auditor’s office at 421-3041 or visit cerrogordoauditor.gov.