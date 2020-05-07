Absentee voting starts in Cerro Gordo County for June primary
MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available in Cerro Gordo County for the June 2nd primary election.
An eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to them.
The request must include: the voter’s name; date of birth; current address; political party affiliation; their driver’s license number, non-operator ID or voter ID PIN number; signature, and the name or date of the election.
The written request should be mailed to the Cerro Gordo County Auditor, 220 North Washington Avenue, Mason City, zip code 50401. Regular weekday courthouse hours at 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
The county auditor’s office will also be open on Saturday May 30th for absentee voting.
Anyone with questions about the primary election can contact the auditor’s office at 421-3041 or look on the website cgcounty.org.