Absentee voting in city, school board elections starts today
MASON CITY — Absentee voting begins today in Iowa for November’s city and school board elections.
erro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore says voters may cast an absentee ballot at his office at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse during normal business hours 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM Monday through Friday. The last day to vote absentee in the Auditor’s office is Monday, November 1st at 5:00 PM.
A voter may request an absentee ballot be mailed to them by submitting a completed absentee ballot request form, which can be obtained from the Auditor’s office by calling 641-421-3041 or through the website cerrogordoauditor.gov. The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is 5:00 PM on Monday October 18th.
For more information about absentee ballots and the November 2nd election, head to cerrogordoauditor.gov.