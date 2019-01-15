Absentee ballots ready for Rockwell special election

ROCKWELL — Absentee ballots are now ready for the February 5th Rockwell City Council special election.

Three candidates are on the ballot to fill the seat given up by Adam Wedmore, who won the election for Cerro Gordo County Auditor in November. Kevin Zeitler was appointed by the council in late December to fill out the remaining term on the council, but a petition was presented to the council requesting a special election. Zeitler, along with Lee Gossweiler and Thomas Worley are running in the special election.

An eligible voter may vote by absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office weekdays from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

A written request may also be made to the auditor’s office at 220 North Washington in Mason City. That must include the voter’s name, date of birth, address, signature and the name or date of the election.

For other questions about the Rockwell special election, you can contact the auditor’s office at 421-3041 or visit the county website at cgcounty.org.