Absentee ballots available starting Wednesday for June’s primary election

MASON CITY — Absentee ballots for June’s primary election will be available starting on Wednesday.

An eligible voter may vote via absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office or may submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to the voter. A request must include the voter’s name, date of birth, current address, political party affiliation, as well as their driver’s license or non-operator ID or voter ID PIN number, and their signature and name or date of the election.

Requests for absentee ballots in Cerro Gordo County should be addressed to the County Auditor’s Office at 220 North Washington Avenue in Mason City. The Auditor’s office is open weekdays during courthouse hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The office will also be open on Saturday June 1st from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

For more information, head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.