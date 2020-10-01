Absentee ballot drop box installed at Cerro Gordo County Courthouse
MASON CITY — Voting by absentee ballot for next month’s general election will be available starting on Monday, and a new ballot drop box has been installed outside of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse in downtown Mason City.
County Auditor Adam Wedmore expects a lot of people will take advantage of the drop box with the number of absentee ballots that will be cast before election day. “It’s a new way for the voters in Cerro Gordo County to return their voted absentee ballots. It allows them to return it at any time, even outside normal business hours, and it allows for no-contact delivery where the voter doesn’t have to even come into the courthouse, they don’t have to return it by mail, and they can drop it in there anytime it works for them.”
Wedmore says the drop box is easily accessible. “The box itself is located on the south side of the courthouse between the courthouse and the parking lot. We have a sign that you should be able to see when you pull into the parking lot. It’s kind of positioned so you can’t help but miss it. You’ll walk right by it every time you come into the courthouse and it should be very visible, and it is ADA accessible from the sidewalk along the courthouse.”
Wedmore says regardless of if you use the drop box, deliver it inside the courthouse to the Auditor’s office or if you mail it back in, voters should insert their voted ballot inside the secrecy envelope and must seal their absentee ballot inside the return affidavit envelope and sign the affidavit.
If you have any questions about voting in the general election, you can call the Auditor’s office at 641-421-3041.