About 35% of absentee ballots in Cerro Gordo County have not yet been returned

May 27, 2022 @ 10:56am

MASON CITY — The primary election is just over a week away, and the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office says about 35% of the absentee ballots requested have not yet been returned.

As of this morning, 269 of the 763 absentee ballots had not been submitted back to the office.

Absentee ballots must be received by 8:00 PM on election night to be considered on time to be counted. A voter may personally deliver or mail a voted absentee ballot to the county auditor’s office or put in the ballot drop box located on the south side of the courthouse.

For more information, you can visit www.cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

