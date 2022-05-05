Abortion rights supporters march through Des Moines
DES MOINES — Demonstrators marched through downtown Des Moines Wednesday night to protest the potential end of nationwide abortion rights. It follows a leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court that showed a majority of justices appear ready to overturn Roe versus Wade, allowing states to regulate abortion.
“They can make up whatever they want to do, but we’re going to show them, every step of the way, they will be resisted.” Protesters chanted, “Abortion bans have got to go.”
One speaker said lawmakers are trying to restrict the right to protest and the right to get an abortion. “We have the right to choose, don’t forget that. And we have the right to protest. And I will protest until my last breath.”
A state court decision protects abortion rights in Iowa, even if Roe is overturned, but the Iowa Supreme Court could change that this year, which would open the door to more abortion restrictions in the state.