      Weather Alert

Abbott Says Agreement Reached To Reopen Baby Formula Plant

May 16, 2022 @ 3:53pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Infant formula maker Abbott says it’s reached an agreement with U.S. health officials to restart production at its largest domestic factory, a key step toward easing a nationwide shortage.

Abbott did not immediately detail the terms of the agreement reached with the Food and Drug Administration, which has been investigating safety problems at the Michigan facility.

The consent decree is a binding legal agreement between the company and the federal government.

After production resumes, Abbott has said it will take at least eight weeks to begin shipping new product to stores.

The Biden administration has come under intense pressure over the last week to do more to ease the shortage of formula.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man sentenced to ten years for arson, assaulting girlfriend
Clear Lake council to consider feasibility study on placing hotel in Surf District
Ask the Mayor --- May 11, 2022 --- Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb
Kensett man pleads guilty to Ventura home robbery, faces probation revocation
Fire damages unattached garage south of Clear Lake
Connect With Us