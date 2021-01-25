      Weather Alert
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Noon CST Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Floyd and Butler counties.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Noon CST Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Floyd and Butler counties.

Jan 25, 2021 @ 3:12pm

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AM CST TUESDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, HANCOCK, FLOYD AND BUTLER  COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

 

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
Plea change hearing scheduled for Mason City man involved in motorcycle chase