A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until Noon CST Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Floyd and Butler counties.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.