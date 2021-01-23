A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 6:00 AM CST Sunday for the entire listening area.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Minor blowing and drifting may occur with southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches with localize 4 inch amounts.
* WHERE…Portions of northern Iowa near Highway 3.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. Minor blowing and drifting may occur with southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with isolated accumulations of up to 7 inches possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.