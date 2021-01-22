A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Noon Saturday until 6 AM Sunday for Hancock, Kossuth, Worth, Cerro Gordo and Winnebago counties.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WORTH, CERRO GORDO AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions along with some reduced visibility from the southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.