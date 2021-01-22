A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Noon Saturday until 6 AM CST Sunday for Hancock IA, Kossuth IA, Worth IA, Cerro Gordo IA, Winnebago IA, Floyd IA, Mitchell IA and Mower MN. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from Noon Saturday until 3 AM CST Sunday for Faribault MN and Freeborn MN.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WORTH, CERRO GORDO AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with a few pockets of higher amounts possible.
* WHERE…Far Northern Iowa.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions along with some reduced visibility from the southeast winds of 10 to 20 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR FLOYD AND MITCHELL COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 AM CST SUNDAY FOR MOWER MN…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Locally higher snow totals possible.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.