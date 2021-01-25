      Weather Alert
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 AM Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Butler and Floyd counties.

Jan 25, 2021 @ 7:04am

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST TUESDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, HANCOCK, BUTLER AND FLOYD COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with the higher amounts closer on the south side of this advisory.

* WHERE…Portions of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… 

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

