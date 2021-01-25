A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 AM Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Butler and Floyd counties.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches with the higher amounts closer on the south side of this advisory.
* WHERE…Portions of North Central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and cause drifting snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.