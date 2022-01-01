A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday.
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…North central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL AND MOWER MN…
* WHAT…dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until to noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY FOR FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
