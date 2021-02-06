A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Kossuth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY until Noon CST Sunday for Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST SUNDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…North central iowa.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN, FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 15 to 25 this afternoon, and from 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
