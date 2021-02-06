      Weather Alert
A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect until Noon CST Sunday for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Kossuth, Hancock, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY until Noon CST Sunday for Floyd, Mitchell, Mower MN, Freeborn MN and Faribault MN.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Noon CST Sunday for the entire listening area.

Feb 6, 2021 @ 8:04am

Graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service in Des Moines Iowa.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY FOR THE ENTIRE LISTENING AREA…

* WHAT…Wind chill values falling to 20 below zero early this morning and around 30 below zero by Sunday.

* WHERE…Northern Iowa.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes early this Saturday morning and as little as 10 minutes Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Even during the daytime this weekend, wind chill values will only rise into the teens below zero for a few hours. The prolonged nature of the cold will have a cumulative effect and may very well persist beyond Sunday and into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

