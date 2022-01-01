      Weather Alert
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight CST Saturday Night. A WIND CHILL WARNING for Faribault MN until Noon CST Saturday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight CST Saturday Night. A WIND CHILL WARNING for Faribault MN until Noon CST Saturday.

Dec 31, 2021 @ 6:00pm

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN AND FREEBORN MN…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FARIBAULT COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man serving life prison sentence for kidnapping, rape dead
Mason City man arrested after early Friday morning vehicle pursuit
Preliminary hearing Tuesday for Mason City man accused of murdering woman, setting house on fire to cover up crime
Mason City man who fled from residential treatment center back in jail
Mason City man sentenced for alcohol-related accident that injured two
Connect With Us