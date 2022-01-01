A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect until Midnight CST Saturday Night. A WIND CHILL WARNING for Faribault MN until Noon CST Saturday.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST SATURDAY NIGHT FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN, BUTLER, FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN AND FREEBORN MN…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Parts of north central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
…WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY FOR FARIBAULT COUNTY IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.