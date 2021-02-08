A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire listening area through mid Tuesday morning.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as between 20 and 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Areas along and north of Highway 20.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN, FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…
* WHAT…Wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.