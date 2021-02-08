      Weather Alert
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire listening area through mid Tuesday morning.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the entire listening area through mid Tuesday morning.

Feb 8, 2021 @ 2:34pm

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as between 20 and 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Areas along and north of Highway 20.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY FOR FLOYD, MITCHELL, MOWER MN, FREEBORN MN AND FARIBAULT MN…

* WHAT…Wind chills of 15 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and from southwest into central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

For the latest

Trending
Blizzard Warning for north-central Iowa Thursday morning to Friday morning
Mason City man accused of burglary, trying to run over people with his car pleads guilty
Number of active COVID-19 cases in north-central Iowa drops by almost 25% in last week
Despite active number of COVID cases going down, CG Public Health director says now is not the time to let your guard down
House votes to end diversity plans in five Iowa school districts