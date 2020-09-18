A third of Iowa adults are obese according to new report
DES MOINES — Iowa’s obesity rate is increasing. A new report shows nearly 34 percent of Iowa adults were considered obese last year.
John Auerbach is president of the Trust For America’s Health, the non-profit that released the report. “Schools, businesses, public health and elected officials all need to create the right conditions so that the easier behavior is the healthier one,” he says.
The report predicts Iowa’s obesity rate will increase this year after thousands of Iowans either lost their jobs or saw their income drop due to the economic fallout from the pandemic. “You are more likely to buy the least expensive foods, which unfortunately are foods that have the most calories and the least nutritional value,” he says.
More than 73 percent of obese Iowans were over the age of 45. The report also found obesity is growing problem among Iowa kids — 23 percent of Iowa high school students were classified as either overweight or obese. The report recommends that children under the age of 17 engage in moderate to intense physical activity at least 60 minutes a day.
The report recommended ADULTS get three to five hours of aerobic activity each week.