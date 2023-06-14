A second allegation of abuse made against former north-central Iowa priest

DUBUQUE — Another person has come forward with sex abuse allegations against a Catholic priest who served more than a dozen north-central and eastern Iowa parishes in the 1980s and ’90s.

Father Leo Riley, in Florida since 2002, was placed on administrative leave last month, after a different adult accused Riley of abuse in the mid-1980s. Riley was assigned to a church in Dubuque at the time. About a decade ago, Riley was accused of abusing a minor at the Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque in 1985. The Archbishop of Dubuque — back in 2015 — said that previous investigation was dropped because the information available didn’t support a reasonable belief that the allegation was true. Bishop Richard Pates has sent a letter to all Iowa parishes where Riley served, asking people with any information about alleged abuse to contact the archdiocese in Dubuque.

Bishop Pates has released a written statement, too, saying the church will do what it can to bring healing in the midst of outrage and hurt — and he said the archdiocese is committed to working diligently to ensure a safe environment for children and all vulnerable individuals in its churches and schools.

According to the website bishop-accountability.org, Riley’s assignment history also included serving at these north-central Iowa churches between 1982 to 1999: St. Mary’s in Roseville, St. Patrick’s in Buffalo Center, Sacred Heart in Woden, St. James in Forest City, St. Patrick’s in Lake Mills, St. Patrick’s in Dougherty, Holy Name in Rockford, Sacred Heart in Rockwell, and the Immaculate Conception Church in Charles City.