⚠🔥 A Red Flag Warning for Extreme Fire Conditions is in effect until 7:00 PM this evening.

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of northern Iowa
* WIND…South 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph
* HUMIDITY…As low as 25 to 30 percent
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.