⚠🔥 A Red Flag Warning for Extreme Fire Conditions is in effect until 7:00 PM this evening.

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN IOWA…

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Portions of northern Iowa

* WIND…South 20 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph

* HUMIDITY…As low as 25 to 30 percent

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.