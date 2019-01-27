A long week of winter weather ahead — Winter Storm Warning today-Monday, prolonged bitter cold this week

National Weather Service Des Moines IA 1100 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019 ...Snow and Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Leading to Hazardous Travel North Half of Iowa into Monday... ...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week... .Yet another snow producing system is slated to impact northern Iowa with a mix of precipitation over the south. Moderate to heavy snow is expected later today before ending early Monday morning. Strong winds will also develop tonight leading to significant blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has fallen. This system will be followed by an extended and rarely seen outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from Tuesday through early Thursday. Additional watches, warnings, and advisories will likely be issued in the coming days. IAZ006-007-016-017-026>028-039-280100- /O.CON.KDMX.WS.W.0005.190127T2100Z-190128T1800Z/ /O.CON.KDMX.WC.A.0002.190129T1200Z-190131T1500Z/ Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer- Black Hawk- Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton, Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison, Dumont, Waverly, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls 1100 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow followed by extended, dangerously cold wind chills. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts possible. A brief wintry mix may occur toward the end of the precipitation as well, but any accumulations would be light, if at all. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday, and extreme bitter cold into midweek, will produce wind chills in the 30s and 40s below zero for two days. Wind chills in the 50s below zero may occur at times. * WHERE...Northeast Iowa. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ==========================

Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge- Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 1047 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST MONDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible. A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at 511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at 511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.