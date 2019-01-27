A long week of winter weather ahead — Winter Storm Warning today-Monday, prolonged bitter cold this week
By KGLO News
|
Jan 27, 2019 @ 12:35 PM 


National Weather Service Des Moines IA
1100 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

...Snow and Strong Winds with Blowing Snow Leading to Hazardous
Travel North Half of Iowa into Monday...
...Prolonged, Dangerous Cold and Wind Chills this Week...

.Yet another snow producing system is slated to impact northern
Iowa with a mix of precipitation over the south. Moderate to
heavy snow is expected later today before ending early Monday
morning. Strong winds will also develop tonight leading to
significant blowing and drifting snow where appreciable snow has
fallen.

This system will be followed by an extended and rarely seen
outbreak of extreme cold and dangerous wind chills from Tuesday
through early Thursday. Additional watches, warnings, and
advisories will likely be issued in the coming days.

IAZ006-007-016-017-026>028-039-280100-
/O.CON.KDMX.WS.W.0005.190127T2100Z-190128T1800Z/
/O.CON.KDMX.WC.A.0002.190129T1200Z-190131T1500Z/
Winnebago-Worth-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-
Black Hawk-
Including the cities of Forest City, Lake Mills, Northwood,
Manly, Garner, Britt, Kanawha, Mason City, Clear Lake, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, Waverly, Waterloo, and Cedar Falls
1100 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO NOON CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow with blowing and drifting snow
  followed by extended, dangerously cold wind chills. Total snow
  accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts
  possible. A brief wintry mix may occur toward the end of the
  precipitation as well, but any accumulations would be light,
  if at all. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Tuesday, and
  extreme bitter cold into midweek, will produce wind chills in
  the 30s and 40s below zero for two days. Wind chills in the
  50s below zero may occur at times.

* WHERE...Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
  to noon CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday
  morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery
  road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly
  reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the
  Monday morning commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could
  cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 to 10
  minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination
of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind
chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for
updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

==========================
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette-Wabasha-Dodge-
Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
New Hampton, Oelwein, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona,
Austin, Preston, and Caledonia
1047 AM CST Sun Jan 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 3 PM CST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow is expected. Dangerously cold wind chills
  possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds
  gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind chills as low as 60 below zero
  possible by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
  southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon
  to 3 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday
  morning through Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
  hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
  commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
  frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination
of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind
chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for
updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at
511ia.org, in Minnesota at 511mn.org, and in Wisconsin at
511wi.gov or by calling 5 1 1.
