A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Much of Iowa.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY FOR FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA….
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures will also lead to wind chills 10 to 0 degrees
Thursday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.