KGLO News KGLO News Logo

A Grainy Sonar Image Reignites Excitement And Skepticism Over Earhart’s Final Flight

January 31, 2024 11:50AM CST
Share
FILE - An original, unpublished personal photo of Amelia Earhart dated 1937, along with goggles she was wearing during her first plane crash are seen Friday, Sept. 9, 2011, at Clars Auction Gallery in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There’s new interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries and a grainy sonar image is at the heart of both excitement and skepticism.

Tony Romeo believes his new South Carolina-based sea exploration company has captured an outline of Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra deep below the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

The pioneering aviator has never been found after disappearing July 2, 1937, while flying from New Guinea to Howland Island.

She had sought to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe.

Archaeologists and explorers are hopeful that Romeo’s sonar is the breakthrough they’ve long awaited.

But they want to see more evidence first.

For the latest

Trending

1

Another snowstorm looms, but next week may bring above-normal temps
2

Timeline set for City of Mason City to possibly end agreement with River City Renaissance hotel project developer
3

Bill would crack down on drivers caught lingering in left lane
4

Plymouth woman's child endangerment resulting in death trial scheduled to start today
5

Mason City man placed on probation for drug charges