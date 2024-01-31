A Grainy Sonar Image Reignites Excitement And Skepticism Over Earhart’s Final Flight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There’s new interest in one of the past century’s most alluring mysteries and a grainy sonar image is at the heart of both excitement and skepticism.

Tony Romeo believes his new South Carolina-based sea exploration company has captured an outline of Amelia Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra deep below the Pacific Ocean’s surface.

The pioneering aviator has never been found after disappearing July 2, 1937, while flying from New Guinea to Howland Island.

She had sought to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe.

Archaeologists and explorers are hopeful that Romeo’s sonar is the breakthrough they’ve long awaited.

But they want to see more evidence first.