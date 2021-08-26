A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 7 AM Friday morning for Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Wright, Franklin and Butler counties
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM FRIDAY MORNING FOR CERRO GORDO, WORTH, WINNEBAGO, HANCOCK, KOSSUTH, WRIGHT, FRANKLIN AND BUTLER COUNTIES…
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of central Iowa, north central Iowa, northeast Iowa, northwest Iowa and west central Iowa, including the following areas, in central Iowa, Grundy, Hamilton, Hardin and Webster. In north central Iowa, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright. In northeast Iowa, Black Hawk and Bremer. In northwest Iowa, Palo Alto and Pocahontas. In west central Iowa, Calhoun.
* Through Friday morning.
* Though the area remains dry, locally heavy rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts greater than 6 inches may lead to isolated flash flooding mainly in urban areas, low water crossings or small streams.
* Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour may lead to urban flooding and ponding or running water in city streets causing some travel issues.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.