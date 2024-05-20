KGLO News KGLO News Logo

⚠ A Flood Watch Is In Effect From 1 AM Tuesday through Tuesday Evening

May 20, 2024 1:58PM CDT
NWS Des Moines Iowa

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHERN IOWA…

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

For the latest river and stream observations and forecasts refer to weather.gov/desmoines/water.

