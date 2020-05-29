      Weather Alert

A dozen more local cases of COVID-19 confirmed, 20 more Iowans die from coronavirus

May 29, 2020 @ 11:35am

DES MOINES — 12 more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in our immediate listening area in the 24-hour period between 11:00 AM Thursday and 11:00 AM this morning. Six more have been confirmed in Wright County, two new cases each in Cerro Gordo and Franklin, and single cases were identified in Floyd and Hancock. One previously announced case in Kossuth County has been subtracted from their total and moved to another county.

The dozen new cases now moves the number of confirmed cases in the KGLO News listening area to 265 — 148 in Wright; 27 in Cerro Gordo; 19 in Floyd; 16 in Hancock; 15 in Butler; 12 in Franklin; 11 in Winnebago; nine in Kossuth; five in Mitchell; and three in Worth.

269 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported statewide during that time period for a total of 18,791.

20 more deaths were reported in Iowa to bring the total death toll to 520.

Three more local cases recovered — 2 in Wright and one in Hancock — to make a total now of 86. 424 more Iowans are listed as recovered for a statewide total of 10,600. 

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 27 2
Butler 15
Floyd 19 1
Franklin 12 2
Hancock 16 1
Kossuth 9 -1
Mitchell 5
Winnebago 11
Worth 3
Wright 148 6
Area Total 265 11

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 15
Butler 12
Floyd 10
Franklin 5
Hancock 5 1
Kossuth 3
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 9
Worth 3
Wright 20 2
Area Total 86 3

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 1
Butler
Floyd 1
Franklin
Hancock
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago
Worth
Wright
Area Total 2
