A conservative leader wants to oust Iowa justices over their abortion ruling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The leader of a conservative Christian group wants to kick three justices off the Iowa Supreme Court for voting against the state’s strict ban on most abortions.

In a rare 3-3 split decision, the state’s Supreme Court on Friday upheld a 2019 district court ruling that blocked the law.

The Des Moines Register reported Sunday that The Family Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats wants the justices to resign or be ousted over the decision.

“These three dissenters have shown blatant disrespect for the Constitution, the people’s representatives and we the people,” Vander Plaats tweeted Saturday. “They should resign, be impeached or be ousted.”

Vander Plaats helped get rid of three other Iowa Supreme Court justices in the wake of a 2009 ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in the state.