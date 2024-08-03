A man from Compton, California has pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess 113 grams of fentanyl with the intention to distribute it. The incident took place in Gulfport, Mississippi.

Court documents reveal that Jayma Nettles, aged 46, was found to be a part of a drug-trafficking group in California that had been sending packages of narcotics to Mississippi since 2019.

According to prosecutors, during the investigation, a total of 5,766 grams of pure methamphetamine, 236 grams of fentanyl, 84.2 grams of cocaine, and 7.8 kilograms of marijuana were discovered to have been shipped to the Gulf Coast. They further revealed that Nettles had sent 113 grams of fentanyl to the Coast in October 2022.

On November 20, 2024, Nettles is set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) spearheaded the investigation into the case.

