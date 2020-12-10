      Weather Alert

99 more Iowans dead from COVID-19, five more deaths in north-central Iowa

Dec 10, 2020 @ 11:00am

DES MOINES — Five more casualties of COVID-19 have been reported in north-central Iowa.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three more deaths had been reported in Butler County with single deaths in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. That brings the north-central Iowa area’s pandemic total to 194.

For the 10th straight day the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases with 275 more recoveries and 111 more confirmed cases. That brings the active number of cases in north-central Iowa down from 4672 on Wednesday to 4503 today.

The positivity rates continue to decline in most parts of north-central Iowa, but they remain high in the western part of our listening area. The 14-day average positivity rate in Kossuth County is still over 30%, while it’s around 20% in Hancock and Wright counties. The 10-county average 14-day positivity rate is at 18.7% with the seven-day rate being at 12.6%.

The number of hospitalizations in north-central Iowa continues to decline with 69 currently in the hospital compared to 77 yesterday. 15 are in an intensive care unit while 13 are on a ventilator. 

Statewide 99 COVID-19 deaths were reported between Wednesday morning and this morning to bring the total to 3120. 2246 more cases were reported while 4361 more Iowans have recovered.

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 48 42 6 1
Butler 11 10 1 3
Floyd 22 16 6
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 19 18 1
Kossuth 21 20 1
Mitchell 19 19 0
Winnebago 26 22 4
Worth 2 2 1
Wright 9 7 2
Area Total 194 172 22 5

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 3937 36
Butler 1135 11
Floyd 1174 5
Franklin 793 2
Hancock 985 13
Kossuth 1332 6
Mitchell 888 10
Winnebago 1007 6
Worth 415 2
Wright 1388 20
Area Total 13054 111

 

 

Active Cases 12/9/20 12/8/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 1366 1416 1652 1807 477
Butler 391 402 494 517 82
Floyd 436 462 543 550 60
Franklin 234 251 287 305 42
Hancock 330 340 390 408 134
Kossuth 590 611 567 535 176
Mitchell 332 340 421 447 119
Winnebago 276 298 337 359 192
Worth 165 171 178 118 46
Wright 383 381 397 410 182
Area Total 4503 4672 5266 5526 1510

 

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 2523 85
Butler 733 19
Floyd 716 31
Franklin 542 19
Hancock 636 23
Kossuth 721 27
Mitchell 537 18
Winnebago 705 28
Worth 248 7
Wright 996 18
Area Total 8357 275

 

 

Positivity Rate 14-day 7 day
Cerro Gordo 17.6 11.6
Butler 17.3 9.1
Floyd 17.3 7.8
Franklin 10.4 6.6
Hancock 20 14.4
Kossuth 30.1 24.8
Mitchell 18.6 13.7
Winnebago 18 11.7
Worth 12.8 6.2
Wright 19.6 18.7
Area Average 18.7 12.6
