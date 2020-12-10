99 more Iowans dead from COVID-19, five more deaths in north-central Iowa
DES MOINES — Five more casualties of COVID-19 have been reported in north-central Iowa.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, three more deaths had been reported in Butler County with single deaths in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. That brings the north-central Iowa area’s pandemic total to 194.
For the 10th straight day the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from COVID-19 outpaced the number of new cases with 275 more recoveries and 111 more confirmed cases. That brings the active number of cases in north-central Iowa down from 4672 on Wednesday to 4503 today.
The positivity rates continue to decline in most parts of north-central Iowa, but they remain high in the western part of our listening area. The 14-day average positivity rate in Kossuth County is still over 30%, while it’s around 20% in Hancock and Wright counties. The 10-county average 14-day positivity rate is at 18.7% with the seven-day rate being at 12.6%.
The number of hospitalizations in north-central Iowa continues to decline with 69 currently in the hospital compared to 77 yesterday. 15 are in an intensive care unit while 13 are on a ventilator.
Statewide 99 COVID-19 deaths were reported between Wednesday morning and this morning to bring the total to 3120. 2246 more cases were reported while 4361 more Iowans have recovered.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|48
|42
|6
|1
|Butler
|11
|10
|1
|3
|Floyd
|22
|16
|6
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|19
|18
|1
|
|Kossuth
|21
|20
|1
|
|Mitchell
|19
|19
|0
|
|Winnebago
|26
|22
|4
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|1
|Wright
|9
|7
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|194
|172
|22
|5
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3937
|36
|Butler
|1135
|11
|Floyd
|1174
|5
|Franklin
|793
|2
|Hancock
|985
|13
|Kossuth
|1332
|6
|Mitchell
|888
|10
|Winnebago
|1007
|6
|Worth
|415
|2
|Wright
|1388
|20
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13054
|111
|Active Cases
|12/9/20
|12/8/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|1366
|1416
|1652
|1807
|477
|Butler
|391
|402
|494
|517
|82
|Floyd
|436
|462
|543
|550
|60
|Franklin
|234
|251
|287
|305
|42
|Hancock
|330
|340
|390
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|590
|611
|567
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|332
|340
|421
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|276
|298
|337
|359
|192
|Worth
|165
|171
|178
|118
|46
|Wright
|383
|381
|397
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4503
|4672
|5266
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|2523
|85
|Butler
|733
|19
|Floyd
|716
|31
|Franklin
|542
|19
|Hancock
|636
|23
|Kossuth
|721
|27
|Mitchell
|537
|18
|Winnebago
|705
|28
|Worth
|248
|7
|Wright
|996
|18
|
|
|
|Area Total
|8357
|275
|Positivity Rate
|14-day
|7 day
|Cerro Gordo
|17.6
|11.6
|Butler
|17.3
|9.1
|Floyd
|17.3
|7.8
|Franklin
|10.4
|6.6
|Hancock
|20
|14.4
|Kossuth
|30.1
|24.8
|Mitchell
|18.6
|13.7
|Winnebago
|18
|11.7
|Worth
|12.8
|6.2
|Wright
|19.6
|18.7
|
|
|
|Area Average
|18.7
|12.6