98% of new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are from 22 counties where restrictions remain in place
JOHNSTON — Governor Reynolds says most of the new test-confirmed COVID-19 cases in today’s report from the Iowa Department of Public Health are among residents in the counties where her pandemic-related orders are still in place until May 15th.
“Today we had 508 new positive cases for a total of 6376 positive cases. 98% of those positive cases were in the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place.”
Reynolds says another “Test Iowa” testing site will be active starting tomorrow. “Tomorrow a second Test Iowa site will be opening in Waterloo at Crossroads Mall. Testing for now is prioritized for essential workers and people who currently have symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has the virus, or have been recently in areas where it’s more widespread.”
Reynolds announced on Monday that she will allow many businesses in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties to reopen on Friday but at 50 percent of normal operating capacity.
Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter says guidance for restaurants that want to reopen this weekend will be placed on their website coronavirus.iowa.gov. “Restaurants are required to limit seating to 50% normal capacity, limit group sizes to no more than six people, arrange seating to provide a minimum of six feet between tables, prohibit customer self-service of beverages or food including buffets and salad bars, implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and customers.”
Reisetter says the additional measures also include an enhanced cleaning schedule, eliminating seating at bar areas, and encouraging restaurants to use a reservation-only system. “Customers can even be screened upon arrival by asking if anyone in the party has tested positive, has any symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19. All employees should be screened before each shift and immediately excluded from the workplace if they have any symptoms. Employees with direct customer contact should wear masks that are laundered or replaced daily, and work stations should be staggered so employees are stations at least six feet apart whenever possible.”
Nine more deaths were reported for a total now of 136. 143 new confirmed cases have recovered for a total of 2164. No new COVID-19 cases were reported from our immediate listening area.