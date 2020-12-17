      Weather Alert

97 new Iowa COVID-19 deaths, 10 deaths in listening area — active case count locally continues to decline

Dec 17, 2020 @ 11:06am

DES MOINES — 97 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Iowa between Wednesday and Thursday, one of the state’s worst 24-hour death totals, while 10 more north-central Iowans have fallen victim to coronavirus.

The 97 deaths brings the state total to 3451 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the 10 local deaths brings the north-central Iowa total to 223. The new deaths locally were three in Cerro Gordo, two in Floyd, and one each in Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties.

For 17 straight days, the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from coronavirus outpaced the number of new local cases. In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 110 new cases were identified while 253 more people have recovered, putting the listening area over the 10,000 mark for total recovered cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in our area dropped from 3522 on Wednesday to 3369 on Thursday. Cerro Gordo County’s active case count dropped under the 1000 mark for the first time since November 10th as the number dropped from 1010 on Wednesday to 950 today.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region continues to gradually drop with 58 people hospitalized today compared to 60 on Wednesday. 12 are in an intensive care unit and nine are on ventilators. 

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 55 48 7 3
Butler 15 14 1
Floyd 28 20 8 2
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 22 18 4 1
Kossuth 24 23 1 1
Mitchell 20 20 0 1
Winnebago 27 22 5 1
Worth 2 2
Wright 13 11 2 1
Area Total 223 194 29 10

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4085 24
Butler 1172 8
Floyd 1219 10
Franklin 827 7
Hancock 1068 5
Kossuth 1410 12
Mitchell 927 8
Winnebago 1054 11
Worth 456 10
Wright 1443 15
Area Total 13661 110

 

Active Cases 12/17/20 12/16/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 950 1010 1271 1807 477
Butler 287 293 369 517 82
Floyd 317 330 416 550 60
Franklin 163 171 234 305 42
Hancock 291 302 321 408 134
Kossuth 498 509 574 535 176
Mitchell 217 236 320 447 119
Winnebago 200 216 261 359 192
Worth 133 137 152 118 46
Wright 313 318 373 410 182
Area Total 3369 3522 4291 5526 1510

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3080 81
Butler 870 14
Floyd 874 21
Franklin 647 15
Hancock 755 15
Kossuth 888 22
Mitchell 690 26
Winnebago 827 26
Worth 321 14
Wright 1117 19
Area Total 10069 253
