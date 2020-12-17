97 new Iowa COVID-19 deaths, 10 deaths in listening area — active case count locally continues to decline
DES MOINES — 97 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Iowa between Wednesday and Thursday, one of the state’s worst 24-hour death totals, while 10 more north-central Iowans have fallen victim to coronavirus.
The 97 deaths brings the state total to 3451 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the 10 local deaths brings the north-central Iowa total to 223. The new deaths locally were three in Cerro Gordo, two in Floyd, and one each in Hancock, Kossuth, Mitchell, Winnebago and Wright counties.
For 17 straight days, the number of north-central Iowans having recovered from coronavirus outpaced the number of new local cases. In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 110 new cases were identified while 253 more people have recovered, putting the listening area over the 10,000 mark for total recovered cases since the start of the pandemic.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in our area dropped from 3522 on Wednesday to 3369 on Thursday. Cerro Gordo County’s active case count dropped under the 1000 mark for the first time since November 10th as the number dropped from 1010 on Wednesday to 950 today.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central Iowa medical region continues to gradually drop with 58 people hospitalized today compared to 60 on Wednesday. 12 are in an intensive care unit and nine are on ventilators.
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|55
|48
|7
|3
|Butler
|15
|14
|1
|
|Floyd
|28
|20
|8
|2
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|22
|18
|4
|1
|Kossuth
|24
|23
|1
|1
|Mitchell
|20
|20
|0
|1
|Winnebago
|27
|22
|5
|1
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|13
|11
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|223
|194
|29
|10
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4085
|24
|Butler
|1172
|8
|Floyd
|1219
|10
|Franklin
|827
|7
|Hancock
|1068
|5
|Kossuth
|1410
|12
|Mitchell
|927
|8
|Winnebago
|1054
|11
|Worth
|456
|10
|Wright
|1443
|15
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13661
|110
|Active Cases
|12/17/20
|12/16/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|950
|1010
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|287
|293
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|317
|330
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|163
|171
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|291
|302
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|498
|509
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|217
|236
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|200
|216
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|133
|137
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|313
|318
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3369
|3522
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3080
|81
|Butler
|870
|14
|Floyd
|874
|21
|Franklin
|647
|15
|Hancock
|755
|15
|Kossuth
|888
|22
|Mitchell
|690
|26
|Winnebago
|827
|26
|Worth
|321
|14
|Wright
|1117
|19
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10069
|253