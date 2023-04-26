8th grader wins North Iowa Civics Bee

MASON CITY — The second annual North Iowa Civics Bee was held at Mason City High School on Tuesday, with a John Adams Middle School 8th grader winning the competition.

The event is sponsored by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the US Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the National Civics Bee annually to engage junior high and high school students in civics and their communities. After two rounds of answering civics questions and then with five finalists explaining essays they wrote as part of the competition,

Madeline Cornish was the winner from the 20 seventh and eighth grade finalists. “It was really eye-opening, I didn’t think I was going to be in that top five, especially because I was having troubles with some of the high school questions, but getting up there and winning really made me feel nervous, like I can do something. It wasn’t really about winning as much as starting my program, because it’s been really fun doing that and really fun trying to make a difference in the community.”

Students participated in an essay contest, with judges selecting the 20 finalists to participate in the local competition. Essays dealt with ideas for improving the community and to show off citizenship skills. Cornish has started a program called Elderly Grins, which has kids going into nursing homes and assisted living facilities to interact with residents. “My grandma is currently in an assisted living home, and one time when I was visiting her, she had her nails painted, and she was so excited because these girls had come and painted her nails. I was like I wanted some old lady to feel that way about what I’m doing, and I want not necessarily to brag but to feel better about herself and really feel like she’s connected.”

Cornish says she hopes to get more kids involved in her program. Cornish won a $500 cash prize and advances along with runners-up Allison Long and Julia Hines to the state competition at the Iowa State Fair in August.