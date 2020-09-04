89 potential downtown business prospects identified as part of Main Street Mason City survey.
MASON CITY — Almost 1900 people recently responded to Main Street Mason City’s “Top Prospects” survey. It was part of a proactive approach to planning for the future prosperity of the community’s traditional downtown district.
Main Street Mason City executive director Emily Ginneberge says respondents when asked about food choices for the downtown area leaned toward pizza and baked goods. “The average weighted result was the brick oven or woodfire pizzeria. So that’s a very strong response making that a really desirable new business to open in our downtown Main Street District. A bakery was heavily weighted as well. Folks would like to see specifically donuts and pastries, fresh breads, and cookies and brownies.”
Other things that trended high were things like an Italian restaurant or bistro, a breakfast/brunch restaurant, a “healthy menu” eatery, and a distillery or brewpub. When it came to retail establishments, the top four were specialty foods, a bookstore, outdoors, and women’s clothing. Ginneberge says there were a variety of suggestions when it came to entertainment choices for downtown. “The top four that trended in the survey were family indoor, entertainment or recreation, a city market, movie theater, or adult indoor. The top picks for family and indoor, you’ll see a trampoline area, a climbing wall, arcade games kind of trends all the way over to the adult indoor. A city market…folks would like to see again that locally-sourced product, local foods, live music.”
Ginneberge says out of the responses they were able to identify 89 potential prospects that were either interested in moving their business downtown or interested in opening a new business downtown. She says now they are in the process of following up with those potential prospects. “We had 18 respondents actually give us their contact information, so we’re working to follow up with those folks and give them all of the assets and things we’ve been working on to help them open their new business in our downtown district.”
Ginneberge made her comments to the Mason City City Council during their meeting earlier this week. You can watch her full presentation via the video player below, starting at about the 9:15 mark of the video.